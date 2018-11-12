Strictly speaking: unicorns and zebras

We think of unicorns as imaginary, mythical creatures, so you may be surprised to learn they actually exist. In the world of business, it’s the name given to startup companies valued at more than US$1 billion. Venture capitalist Aileen Lee coined the term in 2013 to represent the rarity of these beasts, but such is the ambition, particularly of tech companies, that there are now decacorns and hectocorns (worth US$10 billion and US$100 billion respectively).