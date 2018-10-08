Strictly speaking: capitals

Capital letters create alternative forms for each character in the Roman alphabet. They help to mark the particular functions of certain words: those that start a sentence or identify proper nouns for persons (e.g. Quentin Bryce) or places (e.g. Australia), and proper names and titles, such as Governor-General of Australia. In each case only the first letter of the word is capitalised, not the rest. But the pressure in the marketplace for new branding has prompted the use of capital letters in the middle of words, especially where two are blended into one proper name, as in TermFinder.