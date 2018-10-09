‘Many…cannot afford to eat’: Poverty-stricken postgrads plea for concessions

Eniola David Ibraheem, the second of four children, hails from Nigeria. He initially studied international law and diplomacy, and worked as a mediator in his home country. Now, as a Masters in Social Work student at Monash University, he could not be further from his roots. Yet he remains committed to causes. As President of the Monash Postgraduate Association (MPA), he is a leader of the fight for concession fares for full-time Victorian postgraduates.