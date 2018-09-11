Curtin, boosting employment for teens with autism, seeks collaborators

Despite Hollywood’s (increasing) portrayal of brilliantly successful autistic savants – from Rain Man to The Good Doctor, the reality of employment for those with autism is the opposite. ABS data suggests just 40 per cent of people with autism work, compared to 83 per cent of the general population. Only up to 10 per cent of people with autism are savants – those who are brilliant in a niche area yet are impaired in other ways.
