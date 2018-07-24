Unis are helping asylum seekers where the government isn’t

As a Master of Information Systems and Technology student at Curtin University, Muhammad Majid, 28, was so poor he couldn’t afford textbooks. He would either borrow them from the library – if they weren’t already borrowed by someone else, or try to find a friend to study with. He didn’t have a laptop either – so he would stay late after class to study at the library. Despite this, he never scored below 70 per cent in a subject.