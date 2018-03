Adventurer Bear Grylls, of Man vs. Wild fame, was first praised, then scorned for his ‘tough guy’ persona. All the while, most people hadn’t heard of Megan Hine. The fair-skinned, doe-eyed fellow Brit was once described by Grylls as “stronger than 99 per cent of men I know”. She guides outdoor expeditions in bushcraft, climbing and mountaineering and consulted to Grylls on outdoor safety for several of his survival shows.