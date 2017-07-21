Postgrads speak up on sexual assault

Sexual assault and harassment on campus isn’t just the concern of vulnerable first-years. That’s why the Council of Australian Postgraduate Associations (CAPA), the peak body representing over 320,000 postgraduate students, has piped up. They’ve submitted 19 recommendations to the Human Rights Commission, in advance of its publication of the results of the Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Survey and its response to it on 1 August.
