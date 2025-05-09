A Michigan research professor explains how NIH funding works − and what it means to suddenly lose a grant

In its first 100 days, the Trump administration has terminated more than US$2 billion in federal grants, according to a public source database compiled by the scientific community, and it is proposing additional cuts that would reduce the $47 billion budget of the US National Institutes of Health, also known as the NIH, by nearly half.

