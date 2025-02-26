Top Stories
Home | Policy & Reform | Mary O’Kane to lead ATEC from July, UA chief’s pitch to press
Professor O'Kane will lead ATEC from July. Picture: Cath Piltz

Mary O’Kane to lead ATEC from July, UA chief’s pitch to press

By: Erin Morley in Policy & Reform, Politics, Top Stories February 26, 2025 0

The chair of the Australian Universities Accord is to lead the yet-to-be-established Australian Tertiary Education Commission, Education Minister Jason Clare revealed on Wednesday night.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2025 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue