Survey reveals students' key expectations on technology in their university experience

By: TechnologyOne in Opinion, Podcasts March 17, 2022

TechnologyOne recently published its latest annual Student Survey Report, which asked over 17 thousand students across Australia and New Zealand what they expect from their education experience to help uncover the developing trends in student behaviours and motivations in relation to technology.

Peter Nikoletatos, TechnologyOne's Industry General Manager, Education, joined the Campus Review podcast to explain some of the key insights from the report, the emerging trends they uncover and what changing student expectations mean for higher education providers.

For more information on the TechnologyOne Student Survey Report click here.

