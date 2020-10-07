Nobel Committee member Patrik Ernfors sits in front of a screen displaying the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, (L-R) American Harvey Alter, Briton Michael Houghton and American Charles Rice, during a press conference at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP
Trio win Nobel for hep-C virus discovery
By: AAP
October 7, 2020
Americans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice, and British-born scientist Michael Houghton have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus, a major source of liver disease that affects millions worldwide.
