Top Stories
Home | News | Work underway to protect older adults from COVID-19
UQ Professor Paul Young. Phase 1 human trials in Brisbane are to be expanded to help gauge the vaccine's safety among older demographic. Photo: Liam Kidston.

Work underway to protect older adults from COVID-19

By: AAP in News, Top Stories August 28, 2020 0

A Victorian COVID-19 initiative is developing virus-blocking antibodies in what researchers hope will become a key vaccine alternative for the elderly and other immune-compromised groups.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2020 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.