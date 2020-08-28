UQ Professor Paul Young. Phase 1 human trials in Brisbane are to be expanded to help gauge the vaccine's safety among older demographic. Photo: Liam Kidston.
Work underway to protect older adults from COVID-19
By: AAP
in News, Top Stories
August 28, 2020
A Victorian COVID-19 initiative is developing virus-blocking
antibodies in what researchers hope will become a key vaccine alternative for
the elderly and other immune-compromised groups.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login