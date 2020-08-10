The CSIRO Parkes Observatory. Photo: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas. Parkes dish orbits to heritage list status By: AAP in News, Top Stories August 10, 2020 0 It helped broadcast man's first steps on the moon and was immortalised on the silver screen. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: signup now | forgot password? Remember Me Get the news delivered straight to your inbox Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now