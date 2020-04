This undated handout photo received on April 6 2020 from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University shows an aerial survey of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef. Photo: James Cook University/AFP

Scientists get $150m for reef protection Spraying microscopic saltwater droplets into clouds and freezing coral larvae are among ways being eyed to protect the Great Barrier Reef from climate change. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email:

Password:

signup now | forgot password? Remember Me