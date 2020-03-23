Top Stories
Dr Keith Chappell in the Molecular Virology Lab. Photo: Liam Kidston

COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by 2021

By: AAP in News, Top Stories March 23, 2020 0

A coronavirus vaccine could be trialled on people as soon as June, with hopes it could be available for use by 2021.

