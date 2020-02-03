ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr declared a State of Emergency on Friday, as the Orroral Valley bushfire continues to burn out of control. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images
250 scientists demand action on climate change
By: AAP
in News, Top Stories
February 3, 2020
Scientists are putting the heat on the federal government to take action on climate change as parliament sits for the first time this year and after a summer of devastating bushfires.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login