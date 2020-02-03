Top Stories
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr declared a State of Emergency on Friday, as the Orroral Valley bushfire continues to burn out of control. Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

250 scientists demand action on climate change

By: AAP in News, Top Stories February 3, 2020 0

Scientists are putting the heat on the federal government to take action on climate change as parliament sits for the first time this year and after a summer of devastating bushfires.

