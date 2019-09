Former Liberal Party chief fundraiser and former chief executive of the Australian Hotels Association NSW Paul Nicolaou, who told an alcohol industry publication that in his role as CEO he was keen to work with the NSW Premier and the Minister for Tourism and Hospitality to see that the industry was looked after. Photo: Stephen Cooper

Slow the revolving door between government and industry: researchers Some Australians may be sick to death of politicians but when they later become lobbyists it could be very bad for your health. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Username:

Password:

Sign up for a 4 week FREE TrialForgot Password? Remember Me