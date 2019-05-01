Two shot dead at US university campus

Two people have been killed and several others wounded in a shooting attack at the University of North Carolina in Charlotte, with local media reporting the suspect has been taken into custody.

WBTV in Charlotte reported that two people were slain and several others struck in the gunfire that erupted about 5.45pm local time near the university’s Kennedy Hall administrative building.

There was no word on the condition of the wounded victims.

The suspect was not immediately identified by police, who set up a media staging area near the school.

“Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said on Twitter.

The school said on its website the campus was in lockdown and that students and staff should “remain in a safe location”.

Video footage posted to social media showed students evacuating campus buildings with their hands raised as police officers ran past them toward the scene of the shooting.

A spokesperson for Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department confirmed there had been an active shooter at the university but declined to give any further information.

According to its website the University of North Carolina at Charlotte enrols more than 26,500 students and employees 3000 faculty and staff.