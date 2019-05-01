TV show ’13 Reasons Why’ linked to rise in youth suicides

Suicides by young Americans rose by almost a third in the month following the 2017 streaming debut of popular Netflix television series 13 Reasons Why, a US study shows.

Researchers analysed annual and monthly data on deaths due to suicide to examine whether rates for the period after the show’s release were greater than would be expected based on suicide counts and trends observed in previous years.

The TV show was associated with a 28.9 per cent increase in suicide rates among US youth aged 10-17 in April 2017, the National Institutes of Health-supported study said on Monday.

The number of deaths by suicide recorded in April was greater than the number seen in any single month during the five-year period looked at. The increase in the suicide rate was primarily driven by significant increases in suicide in young males. While suicide rates for females increased after the show’s release, the researchers said the increase was not statistically significant.

Rates of suicide for those aged between 10 and 17 were also higher in the months following the show’s debut, resulting in an additional estimated 195 suicide deaths from April to December 2017.

The researchers acknowledged the study had limitations and said they could not make a direct “causal link” between the show and the increase in suicide rates or rule out other factors.

The show told the story of a teen who leaves behind a series of 13 tapes describing why she decided to take her own life. The final episode of the first season depicted her slitting her wrists in a bathtub.

The graphic scene caused a backlash among parents and health professionals, prompting Netflix in 2017 to put up additional viewer warning cards.

A second season of 13 Reasons Why was released in May 2018 and a third season has been ordered by Netflix.

The researchers, who worked at several universities, hospitals and the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) said their findings “should serve as a reminder to be mindful of the possible unintended impacts of the portrayal of suicide, and as a call to the entertainment industry and the media to use best practices when engaging with this topic”.

Study author Dr Lisa Horowitz, a clinical scientist in the NIMH Intramural Research Program, said: “The results of this study should raise awareness that young people are particularly vulnerable to the media.

“All disciplines, including the media, need to take good care to be constructive and thoughtful about topics that intersect with public health crises.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636