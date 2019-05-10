Morrison promises $30m school for mining, manufacturing

Top Stories
By: AAP in News, Top Stories May 10, 2019 0

Putting wind in the sails of Australia’s mining workforce is in Scott Morrison’s sights, with the leader pledging $30 million for a new school for miners in central Queensland.

The prime minister hopes the show of support for the industry will help distinguish the Coalition from Labor and the Greens, as he tries to shore up two marginal seats in the region.

“We want to be a country that manufactures things like aluminium and develop world class resources, so we need to invest in regional jobs and skills,” Morrison said.

The new CQUniversity School of Mines and Manufacturing for Gladstone and Rockhampton will teach the skills in science, engineering and mathematics needed to succeed in the mining, resources and manufacturing industries.

The school will particularly help people in the seat of Capricornia, which LNP MP Michelle Landry holds on a very narrow margin of 0.63 per cent.

Labor’s Russell Roberston is seeking to win the electorate back, after Labor lost it in 2013.

The seat of Flynn, held by the LNP’s Ken O’Dowd by 1.04 per cent, will also benefit from the investment.

There are about 40,000 full-time jobs in the resources sector in Central Queensland, with the industry contributing 37 per cent to Gross Regional Product.

