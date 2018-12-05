Top Stories
Home | News | Australian discovery could lead to new cancer test
Photo: University of Queensland

Australian discovery could lead to new cancer test

By: AAP and Dallas Bastian in News, Top Stories December 5, 2018 0

Queensland scientists have developed a test they hope could be “the holy grail” for diagnosing cancer.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2018 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.