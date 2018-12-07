Top Stories
Hubble Space Telescope image showing an unbarred spiral galaxy located about 40 million light-years away. The MAVIS team aims to produce images up to three times sharper. Photo: NASA

Aussie scientists lead Chile telescope design

December 7, 2018

Australian scientists will spearhead the design of an ambitious $32 million telescopic optics system that will produce images of space three times sharper than those of the Hubble Space Telescope.

